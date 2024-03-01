Rescuers Destroy Mine On Odesa Beach

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An anchor river mine was found and destroyed on one of the beaches in Odesa.

The State Emergency Service of Odesa region reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Yesterday an explosive object was found on one of the beaches in Odesa. SES pyrotechnics arrived at the scene and identified an anchor river mine. Today, the munition was destroyed in a controlled manner," the statement said.

Debris from downed Shahed UAV causes fire in

The rescuers emphasized that if an explosive or suspicious object is found, it should never be touched, but rather called the emergency services.

As reported, a storm brought a sea mine into the coastal waters of the Odesa region, and experts conducted a controlled detonation.