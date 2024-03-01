Egypt Receives USD 5 Bln From UAE For Ras Al-Hikma

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 1 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian government said Friday that it has already taken delivery of another five billion US dollars from the United Arab Emirates for a joint investment venture to develop Ras Al-Hikma City.

The latest amount is part of the first payment from the UAE for the coastal city development project, Spokesman for the Egyptian Government Mohammad Al-Homosani said in a press statement.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday that his country had received the first USD five billion payment from the UAE and would get a similar sum the following day.

He added that coordination between the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the UAE side had been made to convert USD five billion from the deposit into Egyptian pounds, noting that Cairo would receive the remaining amount announced in two months, to complete USD 35 billion direct investment flowing into the country out of this deal. (end)

