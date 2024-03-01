Lebanon Condemns Israeli Occupation's Intentional Killing Of Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Lebanon condemned on Friday Israel's premeditated killing of scores of Palestinian civilians and wounding hundreds of others while gathering to collect humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Israeli occupation has been practicing a policy of starvation and genocide against the Palestinian people, jeopardizing chances for a just and comprehensive peace.

It called for forming an international panel to set the responsibility and avert impunity regarding this crime.

The international community must adopt common criteria to stop breaches of the international humanitarian law in Gaza, the official statement said, stressing that the Israeli occupation must adhere to the international law.

It called for immediate and unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gazans, halting the fighting "and this senseless war that foments extremism and grudges." (end)

ayb









