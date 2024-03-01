WPL 2024: 'Slight Adjustment In My Mindset...', Says DC's Shafali Verma On Her Consecutive Fifties

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Mar 1 (IANS) Shafali Verma, the Delhi Capitals' opener, said the reason behind her making back-to-back fifties in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL), has been a slight change in her mindset about converting her starts into big scores.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Shafali smashed a 31-ball 50, laced with three fours and four sixes as the Capitals made 194/5, to comfortably secure a 25-run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore and go on top of the points table.

Shafali had earlier smashed an unbeaten 64 in the Capitals' previous match against UP Warriorz, where they chased down 121 in 14.3 overs. "Last time in the WPL, I was getting out in the 30s or 40s. Those knocks taught me a lot."

"I think because of that, now I want to convert a 30 or 40-run score into a 50 for the team and for myself. The main change is a slight adjustment in my mindset and I want to take this forward," said Shafali to JioCinema after the match.

Speaking about batting alongside Meg Lanning, her skipper at the Capitals', Shafali said, 'When a very experienced person is standing across from you, your body language changes on its own. Playing with a player like that and building partnerships is a great privilege in my opinion. She has changed the game with her batting."

Reema Malhotra, the former India women's cricketer, felt Shafali is now achieving consistency with the bat in the WPL. "Shafali had said that when she hits a six, she knows it's her day and it gives her confidence. That showed through her innings.

"She now plays with a stable base and it can be seen through her bat. We're also seeing her consistency. If a player like this can find consistency, the team will hit the jackpot because these players are x-factors for any team.