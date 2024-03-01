National Guard Commander Visits Brigades In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko has analyzed Russian tactics in the Zaporizhzhia sector to plan further actions.

In a post on Telegram , Pivnenko said he had met, in particular, with the Spartan and Chervona Kalyna operational brigades.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="Pivnenko_NGU/709" data-width="100%"></script>

"Communicating with the brigade commanders, company and battalion commanders, we conducted a more detailed analysis of the enemy's tactics and operational situation to plan our further actions," the commander noted.

According to him, considerable attention is being given to improving logistics conditions, comprehensively supplying and fortifying positions, and establishing observation posts and strongholds.



“During the week, the aerial reconnaissance, artillery, and infantry effectively worked together to suppress enemy assaults. They destroyed enemy tanks, armored vehicles, and firepower, identifying 567 enemy targets, most of which were disabled or destroyed by our units in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces. The National Guard artillerymen completed 1,400 firing missions in a week,” said Pivnenko.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 29, Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesperson for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said that the Russian army had reduced its combat activity in the Zaporizhzhia sector. This may indicate that the Russian troops are preparing for offensive operations.

Photo: Oleksandr Pivnenko , Telegram