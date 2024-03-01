Georgia's Health Minister Resigns From Office

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Health and Social Protection Minister Zurab Azarashvili
left his post, Azernews reports.
The administration of the Georgian government has released
information about this.
It was noted that Azarashvili spoke with the Prime Minister of
Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, before making the decision.
The head of government will announce the name of the new
minister of health in the next few days.
