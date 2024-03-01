Georgia's Health Minister Resigns From Office

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Health and Social Protection Minister Zurab Azarashvili left his post, Azernews reports.

The administration of the Georgian government has released information about this.

It was noted that Azarashvili spoke with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, before making the decision.

The head of government will announce the name of the new minister of health in the next few days.