Azerbaijan Reduces Excise Duty On Imported Gasoline, Abolishes Customs Duty

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "goods nomenclature of
foreign economic activity, rates of import customs duties, and
rates of export customs duties" approved by its decision dated
November 17, 2017, Azernews reports.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decision in this regard.
According to the decision, gasoline imported into the country has
been exempted from customs duties.
In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers has changed the excise
rates of excise goods imported into the country, as approved by its
decision dated January 19, 2001.
According to the new decision, until the end of this year, the
excise tax for each ton of motor gasoline, excluding aviation
gasoline, has been reduced from 200 manat to 1 manat, and the
excise tax for each ton of gas oil for specific processing
processes and gas oil for chemical transformations in processes has
been set at 80 manats.
Moreover, by the end of this year, the excise tax for each ton
of other gas oils will have been reduced from 80 manats to 1
manat.
