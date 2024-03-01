               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Maintaining Arabic Language Part Of Arab Identity -- Arab Parliament


3/1/2024 5:10:16 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 1 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament President Adel Al-Asoomi said that maintaining the Arabic language is part of protecting the Arab identity.
In a statement on Friday on the occasion of celebrating the Arab World's Arabic language day, Al-Asoomi said that it is neccessary to keep teaching Arabic language to the younger generations, especially that the use of this language is becoming less and less these days.
He underlined the need to cooperate with joint-Arab work organizations to develop the spread of Arabic language, as many people are focusing on foreign languages in studies for all educational levels, pushing younger generations away from their native language. (end)
