China's Factory Activity Contracts For Fifth Month

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 1 (KUNA) -- China's factory activity contracted for a fifth consecutive month in February, government data showed Friday.

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector, a gauge of activity of some 3,000 big and state-owned firms across the country, fell to 49.1 from January's 49.2 on a 100-point scale, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

A PMI reading above 50 percent indicates growth from the previous month, while a reading below 50 represents contraction. The index, a closely watched barometer of the health of the world's second-biggest economy, has been in contractionary territory since October 2023, it added.

Bureau senior statistician Zhao Qinghe largely attributed the drop to the Spring Festival holiday, which lasted from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17. During this period, employees typically return home, resulting in a traditional manufacturing off-season, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the PMI for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 51.4 in February, up from 50.7 in January. (end)

