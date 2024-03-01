Kuwait Oil Price Down 17 Cents To USD 81.84 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil fell by 17 cents on Thursday to USD 81.84 per barrel, compared with USD 82.01 pb a day earlier, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday. In international markets, Brent crude went down six cents to reach USD 83.62 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 28 cents to hit USD 78.26 pb. (end) km

