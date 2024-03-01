               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fresh Snowfall In Parts Of Kashmir


3/1/2024 5:09:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Fresh snowfall occurred in parts of Kashmir while rains lashed many areas in the plains, officials said on Friday.

Few areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Tangmarg, and Doodhpathri received fresh overnight snowfall on Friday, the officials said.

The plains of the valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by rains, they added.

The meteorological department said widespread moderate rain or snow is expected over most places of the Union Territory till March 3 with peak activity on March 1 night to March 2 night.

Few places may experience heavy to very heavy snow particularly over higher reaches of north, central and south Kashmir and Pirpanjal range of Jammu Division during this period.

The plains of Kashmir may receive moderate rain or snow while the plains of Jammu may receive moderate rain with a possibility of heavy rain over Ramban, Udhampur and Reasi districts.

Few places may experience thunder, lightning or hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds, it said.

Owing to the adverse weather advisory, the authorities in the valley have extended winter vacation for students in schools.

The classes will now resume on Monday.

