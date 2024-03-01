(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="J-Long Group Limited Declared A Special Cash Dividend" data-link=" Group Limited Declared A Special Cash Dividend" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 February 2024 - J-Long Group Limited (Nasdaq: JL) (the 'Company' or 'J-Long'), today announced that its board of directors has declared a special dividend of an aggregate of US$6,000,000.00 out of the distributable funds of the Company, to be paid to all holders of record as of March 11, 2024, of its outstanding shares of common stock. The special dividend will be payable on March 12, 2024.

