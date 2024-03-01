(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="LV The Place Bangkok' Opens as a New 360 Concept Including Store, Caf, Restaurant and Exhibition at Gaysorn Amarin, Thailand" data-link="LV The Place Bangkok' Opens as a New 360 Concept Including Store, Caf, Restaurant and Exhibition at Gaysorn Amarin, Thailand" class="whatsapp">Shar BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 March 2024 - Louis Vuitton unveils 'LV The Place Bangkok' at Gaysorn Amarin, a new destination concept that includes an immersive exhibition, caf, store, and a restaurant from celebrated chef, Gaggan Anand. From the inspiring architecture to the dynamic scenography and original menu items, this experiential space invites visitors to discover the breadth of imagination and creation within the Louis Vuitton universe today.







Occupying two floors of the downtown retail complex, LV The Place Bangkok establishes a dream-like aura from its corner location where the faade is enhanced with giant diamond shapes that glow at night. From the inside, the space plays out as a multi-faceted integration of retail, dining and culture.

VISIONARY JOURNEYS

On the ground level is Visionary Journeys, a new exhibition that explores the Maison's heritage like never before. The scenographic experience developed by globally renowned architectural firm OMA and Partner Shohei Shigematsu, marks the first instalment of OMA and Louis Vuitton's collaborative partnership, imagining an architectural identity for the Visionary Journey's exhibition concept. Thematic rooms are constructed into distinct environments recontextualizing historic and contemporary pieces and immersing visitors in the foundational pillars of savoir-faire, innovation, travel, and creation.

Starting with a Trunkscape, where 96 trunk modules have been assembled as a tunnel, the exhibition transports visitors directly into a story of craft and ingenuity. This is followed by Origins, which highlights the specific and notable contributions that the Vuitton family made to the Maison as a 360-degree staging of archival documents and items detailing early inspirations and designs. Trunks from the late 19th century illustrate how Louis Vuitton began as a packer and trunk-maker, while examples of the Monogram canvas through the decades reflect the continuity and innovation of a living brand. Dedicated to Iconic Bags, the next room celebrate 25 years of fashion history at Louis Vuitton through the lens of five iconic bag models (Alma, Keepall, Speedy, No and the Petite Malle) and how they have been reinterpreted by the Maison's artistic directors, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Nicolas Ghesquire, Virgil Abloh and Pharrell Williams, advancing both craftsmanship and style. To emphasise the unique shape, form and importance of these icons, 21 bags and 2 ready-to-wear looks are captured in 19 clear acrylic bubbles that convey the collective contribution of these visionary designers. The penultimate space, Collaboration, dives into the artistic relationships that have yielded some of the most popular and memorable bags in fashion history. Reimagined by Stephen Sprouse, Richard Prince, Takashi Murakami or Yayoi Kusama, seven original creations speak to the boundless potential of collaboration, while a semi-circle of animated screens transforms a backdrop of 184 chrome-dipped bags into a cinematic showcase of each artist's distinct pattern. Finally, a surprise awaits visitors as they part in the form of a Giveaway Room where souvenirs can be won and collected.

LE CAF LOUIS VUITTON



Also located on the ground floor, Le Caf Louis Vuitton exudes a lush ambiance blending botanical design elements with chic details of the Maison, from the Monogram parquet floor to furniture referencing the iconic Objets Nomades. Here, the patisserie selection tempts with cakes, tarts, parfaits and ice cream sandwiches in an array of flavours, each decorated with a signature Louis Vuitton flourish. These tantalising treats include the Star Blossom Cake, a chocolate and caramel cake; the Monogram Cake, a pistachio with orange blossom cake; and a locally inspired iced refreshment called Mango Sticky Rice Fizz, made with mango and sticky rice-infused syrup with a splash of tonic water. Mirroring the climate of the Southeast Asian city, the interior boasts the use of natural materials like wood, raffia and plants. The pice de resistance is a large, curved counter where the dessert selection is displayed, and clients can explore the confections at their leisure.

THE STORE

Elegant yet infused with vibrant touches, the store at LV The Place Bangkok extends across the upper level in an immersive and contemporary shopping experience. Amidst vintage furniture arrangements and colourful artworks, the layout proposes the men's and women's product universes in greater fluidity, curated to capture and captivate the most discerning of clients seeking exceptional design above all else. Those seeking exclusivity can look forward to the launch of the Alma Nano Rainbow available in five colours, a women's Cruise 2024 T-shirt available in four colours, and a men's LV Trainer Upcycling sneaker in a unique colourway. These products are worldwide exclusives and only available at this store. Personalisation is available through hot stamping with a special 'Nong (meaning younger sibling in Thai) Vivienne' design created especially for the opening.

GAGGAN AT LOUIS VUITTON

Also on the upper level, celebrated Indian chef Gaggan Anand has curated a 'food journey' offered across both lunch and dinner for the Maison's first restaurant in South Asia, 'Gaggan at Louis Vuitton.' This culinary adventure is signalled by a pyramid of trunks which lead into a room of undulating walls punctuated with resin structures by Draga & Aurel, Monogram flower lamps, and fringed curtains. The fine dining restaurant accommodates ten Italian marble tables where diners will experience a seasonal menu exclusive to Louis Vuitton and based on the 5 'S' Sweet, Sour, Salty, Spicy and Surprise. From Thai-inspired dressed lobster to a mushroom recipe in a Damier pattern, each composition is presented on a distinctive dish. Moreover, for clients seeking the ultimate culinary experience, a private dining room provides a view to the kitchen with the simple press of a button.

With works from local and international artists on display throughout the space, the overall concept embraces the vibrancy of Bangkok with cross-cultural flare, just as LV The Place Bangkok extends the ambitious global lifestyle vision of Louis Vuitton. Bringing a wider cultural experience into a single store, this 360 concept for Gaysorn Amarin establishes a new blueprint for Louis Vuitton spaces to come.

Store Information:

LV The Place Bangkok

Gaysorn Amarin at Gaysorn Village

Level G-2, No. 496-502 Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok

Tel 1800-01-1112

Opening Hours:

Le Caf: 10am 8pm

Exhibition: 10am 8pm

Retail: 10am 8pm

Restaurant: 12pm 11pm (Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday)

Website:

LV The Place Bangkok | LOUIS VUITTON

Hashtag: #LouisVuitton

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Louis Vuitton

Since 1854, Louis Vuitton has brought unique designs to the world, combining innovation with style, always aiming the finest quality. Today, the House remains faithful to the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented a genuine 'Art of Travel' through luggage, bags and accessories which were as creative as they were elegant and practical. Since then, audacity has shaped the story of Louis Vuitton.

Faithful to its heritage, Louis Vuitton has opened its doors to architects, artists and designers across the years, all the while developing disciplines such as ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewellery, and fragrance. These carefully created products are testament to Louis Vuitton's commitment to fine craftsmanship.

For further information:







About OMA

OMA is an international practice operating within the traditional boundaries of architecture and urbanism. OMA is led by eight partnersRem Koolhaas, Ellen van Loon, Reinier de Graaf, Shohei Shigematsu, and David Gianotten, Iyad Alsaka, Chris van Duijn, and Jason Long. Established in 2001, OMA New York is responsible for OMA's operations in the Americas and Japan and has since overseen the successful completion of several buildings across the United States, including Milstein Hall at Cornell University; the Faena Forum, a multi-purpose cultural venue in Miami Beach; the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion, an extension to the Muse national des beaux-arts du Qubec; and the Audrey Irmas Pavilion for Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles.











Instagram |



Facebook |



LinkedIn



About Shohei Shigematsu

Shohei Shigematsu is a Partner at OMA and leads the firm's portfolio spanning diverse typologies and scales. His fashion engagements span multiple typologies and scales, from retail spaces to new modes of fashion exhibitions and scenography. Sho led the renovation of and addition to the new Tiffany Landmark in New York and is currently overseeing the construction of Harajuku Quest, a new cultural and retail hub connecting Omotesando and Harajuku. He has worked with fashion brands and museums on major exhibition designsDior retrospectives in Denver, Dallas, and Tokyo; Prada 'Waist Down' in Tokyo, Seoul, New York, and Los Angeles; and Manus x Machina at the Met Costume Institute.

Sho's works in the arts include the recently completed AKG Art Museum in Buffalo, New York, and a new building for the New Museum in New York City currently under construction. He has designed several cultural venues such as the recently completed Audrey Irmas Pavilion in Los Angeles and Sotheby's Headquarters in New York, and has also collaborated with various artists including Marina Abramovic, Cai Guo-Qiang, and Taryn Simon.



Gaysorn Amarin