Wildflour Hospitality Group Secures KV Asia Capital Investment

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 March 2024 - Wildflour Hospitality Group, a rapidly growing premium casual restaurant operator in the Philippines with 18 locations across over 50 spaces, today announced it has secured a significant equity investment from KV Asia Capital, a leading Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm which is making its first investment in the Philippines after completing successful investments across the region.



Founded in 2012 by sisters Ana de Ocampo and Margarita Manzke, Wildflour has established itself as one of the leading and fastest growing premium casual restaurant operators in the country with a portfolio of 8 main concept brands in 18 locations across over 50 spaces situated in strategic and prime locations across greater Metro Manila. The management has over the years built a business that is well-diversified with strong footfall from breakfast to after-hours, as well as having resilient contribution from delivery, take-out and retail sales.



Encouraged by the strong customer feedback and success of recent major restaurant openings in new prominent locations such as Alabang, Quezon City, and NAIA Terminal 1, as well as the re-opening and expansion of Pink's in BGC, the company is targeting to open in at least 10 additional locations over the next 18 months with a number of exciting new brand concepts to be launched.



Wildflour is well-positioned to benefit from KV Asia's regional footprint, with its growth story further bolstered by the breadth of KV Asia's network within Southeast Asia. KV Asia's partnership with Wildflour also signals strengthening investor confidence in the Philippines. With private consumption largely expected to drive economic growth, Wildflour is primed to continue building and gaining momentum in both the local and international dining scenes. A partnership with a leading regional private equity firm strengthens and boosts Wildflour's regional recognition, opening its doors to other potential capital-raising opportunities.

Ana de Ocampo, president and co-founder of Wildflour said These are exciting times for Wildflour, and marks another key milestone in our growth story. Our partnership with KV Asia is a perfect marriage between our rapidly evolving food & beverage organization and a partner that will help accelerate our expansion timelines and take our growth trajectory to new markets in the coming years. Wildflour commits to staying true to its core ideals of creating even better dining experiences for each and every guest that we have become known for in the last 12 years.



Mark de Venecia, partner of KV Asia said We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with the creative and entrepreneurial management team of Wildflour as it continues to build a restaurant group that delivers at scale a consistently high quality food offering and customer experience. Given its brand equity and resonance with customers, we believe Wildflour is well-positioned to further expand its footprint and cement its leading position in the premium casual restaurant sector. Hashtag: #Business #Investment #Restaurant #FoodandBeverage #Wildflour #WildflourManila #KVAsiaCapital

About Wildflour Hospitality Group

Founded in 2012, Wildflour Hospitality Group is an award-winning premium casual restaurant operator in Manila, Philippines established to offer delicious and premium food with hospitality married with the perfect ambience at prime and highly accessible locations.

With more than 10 years of experience behind them, Wildflour currently has 18 branch locations across over 50 spaces with 8 brands such as Wildflour Restaurant, George & Onnie's Filipino Restaurant, Wildflour Italian, Pink's Burgers, Hotdogs and Shakes, and Farmacy Ice Cream and Soda Fountain, as well as newly launched brands such as Little Flour Caf and Pizza Sisters, and soon-to-launch Kei Maki and Antica Osteria.

Wildflour continues to be the go-to destination restaurant group in the Philippines, frequented by both Filipinos and foreign visitors alike for its one-of-a-kind experience, diverse and creative menu selection, and steadfast dedication to being at the cutting edge of the local culinary scene.

Wildflour is also focused on creating value not only for its customers but its stakeholders and the advocacies it champions. The company partners and works with women farmers in Benguet and community farms in different parts of the Philippines for their fresh produce sourced on a daily basis. Environmental sustainability is also a focus for the company and it is proud to announce that it has shifted to using biodegradable materials in its packaging, minimization of food waste, and other eco-conscious practices incorporated into its operations.

About KV Asia Capital

KV Asia Capital is a private equity fund focused on mid-market investments across Southeast Asia. Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, the firm has a multi-year track record of successfully investing behind proven entrepreneurs and management teams and compelling business opportunities across a range of industries including consumer, education, healthcare, manufacturing and services.

With a strategy of driving improvements via operational value-add and ESG initiatives as well as dedicated strategy and execution support, KV Asia Capital works towards developing market leaders and driving profitable growth. Notable investments in the region include Asia Pacific Education, DXN Holdings, TF Value-Mart and GB Industries in Malaysia, Victoria Care in Indonesia and Bee Logistics in Vietnam.

