Thales Successfully Delivers The First CAPTAS-4 Sonar For The US Navy

Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC), a subsidiary of Thales, has delivered the first CAPTAS-4 sonar for the U.S. Navy's Constellation class Frigates (FFG). Prime contractor Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) awarded the contract in May 2022 delivery demonstrates the efficiency and the expertise of Thales' solutions and services.

The CAPTAS-4 variable depth sonar (VDS) has successfully completed all the milestones in the program established with FMM. The first system is currently in the United States ready for installation on the first Constellation-class Frigate (FFG-62).

The CAPTAS-4 system, which has won several awards for its unrivalled performance in underwater warfare coalition exercises, will help the new U.S. frigates to detect, locate, classify and track increasingly stealthy submarines.

The first CAPTAS-4 variable-depth sonar transmitter has been delivered to the U.S. Navy's Constellation Frigate Program (FFG-62). This delivery, ahead of schedule, demonstrates the effectiveness of Thales as a trusted partner to worldwide navies. The U.S. Navy will benefit from the demonstrated reliability and performance of the CAPTAS-4, the undisputed market leader in underwater variable depth active systems.

AAC delivered the system on Oct. 12, 2023, ahead of contractual milestones while under very aggressive time constraints. Thales' unrivalled sonar technology was chosen by Fincantieri Marinette Marine, in agreement with the U.S. Navy to equip its new frigates. In addition to the two systems already ordered to date, up to eight additional CAPTAS-4 transmitters assemblies could be supplied under the current contract.

In this perspective, in April, AAC will complete construction on a new CAPTAS production facility located at their current site near Uniontown, Pennsylvania, where final assembly, integration and acceptance testing will occur for shipsets two through 10.

Thales has more than 50 years' experience in underwater warfare and is the world's leading sonar exporter. The CAPTAS family comprises a series of low-frequency variable-immersion sonars dedicated to anti-submarine warfare. The CAPTAS-4 delivered to the U.S. Navy is the most powerful of the CAPTAS family. It has been tested under a wide range of operational conditions for instance by the French, British and Italian navies, and its technical maturity and performance are recognized the world over.

In 2020, 2021 and 2022, several French multi-mission frigates equipped with the CAPTAS-4 system won the prestigious Hook'Em Award, the American prize for excellence awarded to the best crew performance in the field of anti-submarine warfare, during coalition exercises in the 6th Fleet area of operations. Thales was singled out and recognized for the excellence of its know-how, for the ability of its sonar systems to detect, locate, classify and pursue increasingly stealthy and silent threats under the sea.

'Thales is a long-time supplier of advanced and capable ASW systems to the U.S. Navy and major U.S. prime contractors. With this new contract for the delivery of CAPTAS-4 variable depth sonar, they are once again demonstrating the performance of our acoustic systems and renewing their confidence in our teams,” said Gwendoline Blandin-Roger, Vice President, Underwater Systems, Thales.

“Advanced Acoustic Concepts is proud to announce that we have successfully delivered the first CAPTAS-4 variable depth sonar system for the U.S. Navy's FFG-62, the first of the new U.S. Frigate class,” said Mike Carnovale, President and CEO of AAC. “We look forward to further serving the U.S. Navy as we continue to supply and support this critical ASW capability well into the future.”