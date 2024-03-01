(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 1 (IANSlife) This season, embrace everyday living with UNIQLO's 2024 Spring/Summer collection, which exudes lightness and functionality. The collection resonates with the season's mood, wrapped in soft pale tones like ecru and mauve pink.

With attention to colour, material, and function, this wardrobe is designed to be light in every way, bringing brightness to your everyday attire.

Taking inspiration from watching people on the street with highly functional items – new fits with a clean and casual style for work and play. And seeing people moving with ease between settings, tastes, and styles, the brand's S/S 2023 focuses on the idea of "ease into lightness."

Here are some of the new collection's highlights that you can add to your cart to start planning your spring wardrobe:

Lightness in Lifestyle

Experience a unique fusion of styles with UNIQLO's genderless collection, featuring light silhouettes that embody limitless freedom. Explore a lifestyle where every garment represents a celebration of individuality and self-expression.

American Sleeve Bra Sleeveless Top: The American Sleeve Bra Sleeveless Top is sleek, and flattering made using opaque, narrow-ribbed fabric. Made with built-in cups, its versatile design is ideal for layering or wearing on its own. The airy shoulder shape and versatile length make it effortless to style with high-waisted bottoms.

Drapey Denim Pleated Pants: Featuring stylish pleats at the front and a relaxed, wide-leg cut, the Drapey Denim Pleated Pants offer both style and everyday functionality. Made using Blue Cycle Jeans technology for reduced water usage, these pants are both fashionable and eco-conscious.

Extra Stretch AIRism Sleeveless Dress: Crafted from smooth, comfortable 'AIRism' fabric with quick-drying DRY technology and Cool Touch function, the Extra Stretch AIRism Sleeveless Dress features a fit-and-flare silhouette. The dress also offers practicality with pockets on both sides. Its long length adds sophistication, making it perfect for the office or casual outings.

AIRism Drape Short Sleeve T-Shirt: The AIRism Drape Short Sleeve T-Shirt is designed for functionality and freshness with its comfortable 'AIRism' fabric and relaxed cut. Featuring a wide neckline and a drape around the shoulders and sleeves, this t-shirt offers a relaxed cut. Its not-too-wide hem makes it easy to tuck in, ensuring versatility and ease of styling for any occasion.

Ultra Stretch DRY-EX Full-Zip Hoodie: The Ultra Stretch DRY-EX Full-Zip Hoodie has been engineered for optimal comfort and performance. Crafted from breathable contoured knitted mesh fabric with UV Protection technology, this hoodie ensures coolness and UPF50+ UV protection. Its Ultra Stretch and quick-drying 'DRY-EX' properties, coupled with raglan sleeves offer unparalleled functionality.

DRY-EX Short Sleeve T-Shirt: Crafted with Quick-drying 'DRY-EX' technology, the DRY-EX Short Sleeve T-shirt ensures lasting freshness by swiftly absorbing sweat and controlling odor. Its glossy fabric and wide hems give it extra comfort.

Easy Cargo Pants: Easy Cargo Pants are designed for ultimate comfort for both men and women. Crafted from soft, brushed cotton-nylon fabric, these pants are airy and lightweight. With a pull-on design, wide cut, and casual stitching, it offers ease of movement and a casual laid-back style.

Parachute Pants: Parachute Pants redefine comfort and functionality with their lightweight design and features. Engineered with DRY technology and UPF50+ UV protection, it offers a stay-fresh feel and protection from the sun during outdoor activities. Additionally, stoppers at the hems allow for customizable styling options, while tucks at the knees and dot buttons on the back pockets add unique touches to the design, ensuring both style and everyday practicality.

Lightness in Function

Embrace a modern, clean work style with a neutral palette, ensuring versatility combined with sophistication in every ensemble.

Miracle Air Jacket (Airsense Jacket): The Miracle Air Jacket (Airsense Jacket) is a pinnacle of lightweight comfort and versatility. Enhanced with two-way stretch for effortless movement, this jacket offers UPF50+ UV protection and moisture-wicking DRY technology for unparalleled performance. Its updated length pairs seamlessly with any bottoms, while features like the added inside pocket elevate its everyday practicality.

Pleated Wide Pants: The Pleated Wide Pants are meticulously designed to offer both style and ease of movement. Crafted with wide cuts and tucks for a flattering fit, these pants feature all-direction stretch and a high waist for optimal comfort. Made from premium fabric with an elegant drape, they offer a polished appearance while being wrinkle-resistant for easy care. With thoughtful details such as an elastic waist, single tuck, centre pleat at the front, and belt loops, these pants are easy to dress up or down.

AIRism UV Protection Crew Neck T-Shirt: The AIRism UV Protection Crew Neck T-Shirt is made using AIRism technology against a luxurious silk blend fabric with added UV protection alongside DRY, Cool Touch, moisture-wicking, and odor control features. It offers day-long comfort, making it perfect for everyday wear, whether one is layering it or wearing it on its own.

Miracle Air Pants (Airsense Pants): The Miracle Air Pants (Airsense Pants) have been crafted to embody both comfort and versatility. Made using lightweight stretch fabric developed in collaboration with Toray, these pants offer a stay-fresh feel and high-performance features such as wrinkle resistance and quick-drying features.

AIRism Mesh UV Protection Full-Zip Hoodie: Discover the essence of functionality and ease with UNIQLO's AIRism Mesh UV Protection Full-Zip Hoodie. Crafted from breathable mesh with a Cool Touch function for instant cooling, this hoodie also features UV Protection technology and 'AIRism' fabric with a deodorizing feature. With an adjustable drawstring at the hood and a packable design for easy carrying, it offers convenience and versatility. The slightly relaxed cut and mid-hip length makes it ideal for sports, leisure, or casual wear.

UNIQLO U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt: The UNIQLO U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt is a versatile everyday essential designed for both standalone wear and layering. Made with compact cotton fabric, it boasts a smooth surface, and its fitted silhouette ensures a polished look.

Lightness in Texture

Experience the epitome of summer comfort with UNIQLO's linen and cotton collection, crafted from lightweight, high-quality natural materials. Embrace a sense of lightness in both body and mind as you indulge in a summer casual style reminiscent of a relaxing vacation.

Linen Blend Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt: The UNIQLO Linen Blend Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt is a versatile addition to one's wardrobe offering effortless style. Crafted with a blend of smooth rayon and cool linen, this shirt features a sleek open-collar design. Worn on its own or as a light outer layer, it adds a touch of sophistication to any ensemble.

Linen Blend Square Neck Short Sleeve Dress: An embodiment of easy elegance the UNIQLO Linen Blend Square Neck Short Sleeve Dress is made using refined linen blend fabric. This dress features a graceful fit-and-flare cut and a flattering square neckline. Its beautiful, paneled design, complete with side pockets and a slide fastener at the back, exudes sophistication.

Washable Knit Ribbed Pants: The UNIQLO Washable Knit Ribbed Pants, designed for style and convenience are crafted from soft knit fabric. With a casual straight cut and a wide elastic waistband featuring an outer drawstring, it offers a relaxed fit. Machine-washable for easy care, these pants are perfect for loungewear or casual everyday styling.

Cotton Linen Stand Collar Long Sleeve Shirt: The timeless UNIQLO Cotton Linen Stand Collar Long Sleeve Shirt comes with enhanced softness. This update retains the coolness of linen while offering superior comfort with a roomier fit in the shoulders, chest, and hem. Featuring a refined stand collar, this shirt transitions effortlessly from day to night and from work to play.

Geared Shorts: Crafted from nylon ripstop material with a water-repellent finish, the UNIQLO Geared Shorts offer durability and practicality. Featuring a convenient side pocket with a slide fastener and utility design elements such as an easy buckle belt and high-capacity pockets, these shorts are perfect for both urban adventures and outdoor activities.

