A Tale Of Timeless Elegance: Splash Launches New Ramadan Collection

As the holy month dawns upon us, Splash unveils a modest collection that celebrates the fusion of traditional style codes with contemporary detailing. Presenting a mix of fashion-focused workwear, pre-festive launches, occasion wear, and modest silhouettes - the collection brings together a refreshing line of statement pieces that take care of 30 days of Ramadan dressing.

In the heart of the collection resides the quintessential design DNA of Splash with embellishments and intricate detailing, bringing to life a canvas of bold jewel tones, soft pastels, opulent whites, and earthy textures. Largely crafted from sustainable materials like BCI cotton, recycled polyester, and sustainable viscose, the collection instills every thread and seam with a purpose - a true tribute to the spirit of the season.

The edit for women is headlined with breezy dresses, luxe maxis, kaftans, and co-ords that are perfect for everyday glamour. With sweeping hemlines, exaggerated sleeves, and magnificent detailing - the pieces step into the realm where the famed Middle Eastern aesthetics find a modern interpretation. Whether dressing for a gathering with family and friends or a quiet moment of reflection, the collection offers a diverse range of options to suit every taste and preference.

Along with an exquisite range of kaftans, the Ramadan edit also includes key pieces from the special collection, 'Occasions' designed by the CEO, Raza Beig himself. A handpicked collection of high-street occasion wear - these dresses are perfect for those special iftar soirees.

Much like the women's collection, the men's Ramadan collection is an alchemy of modern tailoring with traditional elements. From linen blends to embroidery shirts to printed tees and denim, the collection sets the tone for a fashionable Ramadan with styles that capture the essence of the season without sacrificing utility and modernity.

The men's collection also goes beyond the grandeur of the season to include stylish and comfortable options for workwear and day-to-night looks.

The Splash Ramadan collection is now available across the Middle East at Splash stores, Splash at Centrepoint, and online at