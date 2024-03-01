Sara Ali Khan Shines In Photoshoot With Her All-Green Ensemble

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has gone green in a floor-sweeping ensemble in a new photoshoot.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of photographs along with a few clips from the shoot.

In the pictures, the 28-year-old actress is seen sporting a lime green hued gown with a long trail. The puffy off shoulder neckline with a thigh-high slit makes the ensemble unique.

The actress completed her look with minimum make-up, flower shaped drop earrings and a neatly tied bun.

Instead of a caption, Sara chose to drop a flower bouquet, leaf and a cabbage emoji.

Sara will next be seen in 'Murder Mubarak', a mystery thriller film directed by Homi Adajania.

It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor and Tisca Chopra.

The actress also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Metro... In Dino' queued up for release.