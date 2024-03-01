Gulf Air Increases Frequencies In Athens And Larnaca Routes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has increased the number of flights it operates to Athens and Larnaca to boost its operations to Europe.

The airline will be expanding its schedule to and from Athens with 10 weekly flights effective 17th of December, and to and from Larnaca with 3 weekly flights effective 20th of December.

Gulf Air's upgraded services will offer convenience and connectivity to passengers traveling to and from Bahrain and connecting to onward destinations within the airline's global network.

Gulf Air has been operating a strong network of direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Hellenic Republic since 1980, as well as operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Cyprus since 1982. The airline's network in both Athens and Larnaca significantly feeds into the airline's global network.

Passengers can purchase tickets through gulfair and through the airline's mobile application, by calling the Gulf Air Contact Centre on +97317373737, by visiting any of Gulf Air sales offices; or through any of the airline's approved travel agencies.