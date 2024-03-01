Alrajhi Seals Thrilling Win On Opening Day Of Longines Global Champions Tour Of Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia's Abdulrahman Alrajhi aboard Ventago gave the season-opening Longines Global Champions Tour of Doha a memorable start yesterday.

The pair produced a spectacular show of showjumping in front of a huge crowd at Al Shaqab's Longines Arena, topping the field of 32 of the world's best riders and horses in the CSI5* 1.45m speed class after a thrilling battle.

It was a close contest as Alrajhi with a time of 59.28 edged out compatriot Abdullah Alsharbatly and the Dancing Wolf O.L by a mere 0.20 seconds.

Frenchman Olivier Perreau sealed the third place in the day's feature after clocking 61.98 with Bresil de Carnaval Santa Rosa.

“It is always special to win a [Longines] Global [Champions Tour] class and even more special in Doha, especially in front of this crowd. Such an amazing facility in Al Shaqab,” Alrajhi told GCTV after his win.

“Honestly, I must say Ventago is on fire, he is such a great horse and I am very happy to have him and I think he made it with almost zero effort... it felt like he was just playing with the class and he won it!”



Al Shaqab Procurement Director Nasser Ali Al Kuwari presents the CSI5* Two Phase 1.45m winner's trophy to Great Britain's Oliver Fletcher .

“The class suited him, and of course, we had one of the best course designers in the world, Uliano Vezzani. It is a nice class to win without putting in an extreme effort, and I am thrilled with this preparation for the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Doha this Saturday,” Alrajhi added.

Egypt's Mouda Zeyada (62.38) on Katia and French rider Ines Joly (63.53) aboard Faylinn de Fondcombe rounded off the top five.

Meanwhile, Great Britain's Oliver Fletcher astride BP Pocahontas bagged the CSI5* Two Phase 1.45m title after a time of 27 while France's Simon Delestre and Cayman Jolly Jumper secured runner-up spot with a time of 28.19.

Dutch rider Sanne Thijssen teamed up with Con Quidam RB to clock 28.26 for third position with Germany's Christian Ahlmann (Otterongo Alpha Z) and Qatar's Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani (Uniquo) completing the top five with times of 30.20 and 30.24 respectively.

After the eventful opening day, the first leg of the Global Champions League (GCL) Championship will grab the headlines with several other events also lined up on the second day. A total of 16 teams are competing for the GCL title in the 2024 season.