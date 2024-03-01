Qatar's Al Kaabi And Al Shahrani Share Lead At GCC Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Saleh Al Kaabi and Ali Abdullah Al Shahrani shared one-point lead in race for the senior individual title on the opening day of GCC Golf Championship 2024 – Qatar yesterday.

As golfers struggled at the windy Doha Golf Club, the Qatari pair returned with identical four-over-par 76 to take one-point lead over Bahrain's Khalifa Duaij Alkaabi.

UAE's Thomas Nesbitt, Saudi Arabia's Khalid Attieh and Bahrain's Ali Mohamed Alkowari finished the day on joined fifth.

Meanwhile, Bahrain led the GCC Team Championship after the first day following an aggregate of 235 followed by the UAE (239), Saudi Arabia (239) and defending champions Qatar (240).

In the Junior Individual Category, UAE's Rayan Ahmed secured opening day's lead with a card of 75 while Oman's Ayman Ghaleb (76) and UAE's Mohammad Skaik (79) were second and third respectively.

The UAE dominated the Junior Team Championship, registering a total of 154, leading second-placed Oman by 14 strokes, while Bahrain were third with a combined score of 184.