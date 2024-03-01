Awqaf Ministry To Open 100 New Quran Learning Classes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs plans to open 100 new classes for learning holy Quran, as part of the constant keenness to expand the services across the country.

The Department of Religious Call and Guidance at the Ministry explained, said that the classes include 60 for males and 40 for females to accommodate 1,200 students during the evening period from Sunday to Thursday.

Over 16,000 male students are enrolled in 138 Qur'an learning centers operating across the country.

This is in addition to the episodes of the Taahed programme, which exceed 160 episodes, in which more than 1,400 students participate via the Microsoft programme.

The number of Qur'anic centers for women is 55, including 28 centers affiliated with the Department of Call and Religious Guidance, in addition to 27 private centers under the full supervision of the Ministry.