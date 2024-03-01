Sri Lanka And India Sign Agreement On Hybrid Power Project In Jaffna Islands

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, March 1: Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority, Government of Sri Lanka and M/s. U Solar Clean Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd signed a contract for the implementation of Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems in Delft, Nainativu and Analaitivu islands off Jaffna in presence of High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha and Minister of State for Power and Energy Indika Anuruddha on 01 March 2024.

The project, which is aimed at addressing energy needs of the people of the three islands, is being executed through grant assistance from Government of India (GOI). The hybrid project combines various forms of energy including both solar and wind, towards optimizing capacities.



GOI's assistance to the project for the people of the three islands, which are not connected to the national grid, underscores the significance attached by GOI to bilateral energy partnership as well as the human-centric nature of development partnership.

It may be recalled that energy sector was identified as a priority area in the India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership Vision document which was adopted during the visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to India in July 2023. Several landmark initiatives such as the power grid connectivity, multi product two-way oil pipeline are currently under discussion between India and Sri Lanka in the energy sphere.

GOI's overall development partnership portfolio stands at USD 5 billion with almost USD 600 million being in grants alone. While several flagship grant projects such as the 1990 Suwaseriya Emergency Ambulance have already been completed, others such as the third and fourth phases of Indian Housing Project and Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity Project are under different stages of implementation.

