Press release: Leonteq publishes agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting 2024

01.03.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



LEONTEQ PUBLISHES AGENDA AND PROPOSALS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024

Zurich, 01 March 2024



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) today published the agenda and the proposals of the Board of Directors for its Annual General Meeting 2024.

At Leonteq's forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of seven of its current eight members as well as the re-election of Christopher Chambers as Chairman.

Leonteq's anchor shareholder, Raiffeisen Switzerland, has decided to no longer be represented with a dedicated seat on the Board of Directors to further support the Board's full independence and diversification of skills. As a result, Dominik Schärer, member of the Board of Directors since 2019, will not stand for re-election. A process to identify and appoint a new female director with a background in technology is ongoing.

As already communicated, the Board of Directors proposes a distribution to shareholders of CHF

1.00 per share for the financial year 2023, to be paid in equal amounts out of retained earnings and reserves from capital contributions.

Shareholders will also vote on the approval of the management report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as well as – in a first-time advisory vote – the sustainability report for the year 2023. Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes the approval of the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, in separate votes.

Following the completion of its 2023 share buyback programme, the Board of Directors proposes to reduce Leonteq's share capital through the cancellation of the repurchased shares. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes the introduction of a capital band.

The Board of Directors also proposes the re-election of Deloitte AG as its statutory auditor for the financial year 2024 and the re-election of the independent proxy.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 28 March 2024 is available on Leonteq's website at .



Important dates

20 March 2024

Close of share register

28 March 2024

Annual General Meeting 2024

03 April 2024

Ex-dividend date

04 April 2024

Record date

05 April 2024

Payment date

25 July 2024

Half-year 2024 results



CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

...





Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

...



LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON).

