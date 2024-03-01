EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Marinomed Biotech AG: Lucia Ziegler new Head of Investor & Public Relations

01.03.2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marinomed Biotech AG: Lucia Ziegler new

Head of Investor & Public Relations Korneuburg, Austria, 1 March 2024 – Lucia Ziegler will take over the newly integrated "Investor & Public Relations" department at Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) as of the beginning of March 2024. In addition to her previous PR tasks, Lucia Ziegler will also be responsible for the biotech company's IR activities. She takes over the IR agendas from Stephanie Kniep, who will remain connected with Marinomed. Lucia Ziegler holds a Master of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Vienna and has successfully built up the Public Relations and Social Media activities at Marinomed over the past three years. "With IR and PR activities under one management, we are bringing together what belongs together. We are paving the way for even better and more efficient stakeholder communications. Lucia Ziegler has already set important accents in the perception of Marinomed with the redesign of the website and further development of the annual report. In her extended area of responsibility, she will continue to sharpen the presentation of Marinomed's positioning, strategy and future potential to shareholders, investors, business partners and the media in a synchronized manner. I would like to thank Stephanie Kniep for her dedication and the valuable contribution she has made to building up our IR activities on the international capital markets," Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed, comments. About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of Carragelose®. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: . For further inquiries contact: Marinomed Biotech AG

IR & PR: Lucia Ziegler

T: +43 2262 90300 158

E-Mail:

...

E-Mail:

... International Media Contact

Metrum Communications: Roland Mayrl

T: +43

664 6126228

E-Mail:

...

