Over 390 Women Entrepreneurs Claim Rs 15 Lakh Each In MSME Idea Hackathon 3.0

New Delhi, Mar 1 (KNN) Union Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Narayan Rane, revealed the outcomes of the MSME Idea Hackathon 3.0 (Women) on Thursday, where a total of 397 ideas emerged victorious.

These ideas qualify for financial support of up to Rs 15 lakh each from the Ministry of MSME to advance their ideas into prototypes.

The announcement took place at the CPSE Conclave on Public Procurement Policy, organised by the Ministry of MSME to acknowledge the commendable efforts of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in adhering to the mandates outlined in the Public Procurement Policy of the Government of India.

The conclave served as a platform for fruitful discussions on innovative interventions and strategies to effectively implement the Public Procurement Policy. With the participation of nearly 100 CPSEs, the event primarily aimed at raising awareness, acknowledging, and honouring CPSEs that have been actively working towards meeting the procurement targets from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Women Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

Presided over by Union Minister Narayan Rane and Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, the conclave witnessed the presence of key figures including Secretary MSME, S.C.L. Das, and Joint Secretary MSME, Mercy Epao, alongside CMD representatives from various CPSEs.

During the conclave, Mercy Epao highlighted the Ministry's initiative of the National SC-ST Hub Scheme, aimed at fostering an inclusive ecosystem for SC/ST entrepreneurs and facilitating their participation in public procurement to meet the mandated 4 per cent quota as per the Public Procurement Policy.

A special technical session ensued, featuring comprehensive presentations on various facets of the Public Procurement Policy, including ZeD, TReDS, and GeM, emphasising their role in fortifying the supply chain and maximising benefits for MSMEs.

This session culminated with insights from select CPSEs on best practices that have successfully boosted the involvement of SC-ST entrepreneurs in public procurement.

The subsequent plenary session commenced with a keynote address by Secretary S.C.L. Das, who elaborated on the Ministry's concerted efforts to bolster capacity and foster an entrepreneurial culture within the MSME sector.

Union Minister Narayan Rane lauded the endeavours of CPSEs in fulfilling the Public Procurement Policy mandate and conferred upon them certificates of appreciation in recognition of their contributions.

He urged all CPSEs to actively engage with SC, ST, and women entrepreneurs, providing them with necessary support to enhance their participation in public procurement endeavours.

