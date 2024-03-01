India Advocates Digital Industrialisation At WTO Ministerial Conference

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 1 (KNN) India emphasised the significance of digital industrialisation and its potential to drive economic development and prosperity, especially for developing countries and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) at the WTO MC13, on Thursday.

During the Working Session on the Work Programme on E-Commerce, India highlighted the necessity for all WTO members to have a spectrum of policy options to foster digital industrialisation.

The discussion underscored the current dominance of a few firms from developed nations in the global e-commerce landscape, exacerbating the digital disparity between developed and developing countries. This gap poses a challenge to increasing the involvement of developing nations in global e-commerce.

In light of the ongoing digital revolution and the proliferation of technologies like additive manufacturing, 3D printing, data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet-of-Things, India urged a reassessment of the implications of the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions. This re-evaluation is particularly relevant for the developmental trajectory of developing countries and LDCs.

India underscored the imperative for developing nations to prioritise enhancing their domestic physical and digital infrastructure, crafting supportive policy frameworks, and nurturing digital capabilities. India's own journey of digital transformation is propelled by its unwavering commitment to innovation and expeditious implementation.

The approach followed by India, anchored in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), aims at fostering innovation, democratising technology, and cultivating a competitive environment for digital enterprises. This strategy has catalysed a nationwide technology revolution across sectors such as commerce, credit, healthcare, payments, e-governance, and citizen services.

India's experience underscores the transformative power of comprehensive investments in digital infrastructure, education, skills, and enabling policies in driving rapid, large-scale digitalisation.

