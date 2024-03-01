Number Of Women-Led Registered Msmes In India Double To 20.5%

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 1 (KNN) In India, women-owned Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are making strides, constituting 20.5 per cent of registered businesses.

However, while their presence is significant, there is untapped potential for greater economic impact.

Recent data from the Udyam Registration Portal revealed in Rajya Sabha insights into the landscape of women-owned MSMEs.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka emerge as frontrunners, hosting the highest number of such enterprises.

This concentration underscores regional disparities and points towards opportunities for targeted interventions.

Interestingly, while Maharashtra leads in sheer numbers, Tamil Nadu stands out for its higher employment contribution, suggesting a potential efficiency in job creation within its women-owned MSMEs.

Delving deeper, informal Micro Enterprises (IMEs) registered through the Udyam Assist Platform reveal an even more pronounced presence of women entrepreneurs, constituting a significant 70.49 per cent.

Notably, their role in employment generation is equally striking, accounting for 70.84 per cent of jobs created in this sector.

These statistics shed light on the pivotal role played by women entrepreneurs in driving economic activity, particularly in the informal sector.

Yet, they also highlight persistent challenges, including limited access to finance, markets, networks, and skill development opportunities.

To unlock the full potential of women-owned MSMEs and IMEs, targeted support and empowerment measures are imperative.

Policymakers and stakeholders must prioritise initiatives aimed at addressing these barriers and fostering an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs.

By harnessing the innovative spirit and resilience of women entrepreneurs, India can not only boost economic growth but also foster a more inclusive and equitable society.

The time to act is now, to ensure that no woman is left behind in the journey towards a thriving MSME ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)