Made In India Semiconductor Fabs Become Reality With 3 Units Approved

New Delhi, Mar 1 (KNN) In a move to bolster the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in India, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the go-ahead for the establishment of three semiconductor units.

These units are slated to commence construction within the next 100 days and are projected to generate 20,000 direct advanced technology jobs and around 60,000 indirect employment opportunities.

Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) will collaborate with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) from Taiwan to construct a semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat.

This facility, with an investment of Rs 91,000 crore, will focus on producing high-performance computer chips and power management chips for various sectors.

In Assam, Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd (TSAT) will establish a semiconductor unit in Morigaon with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore.

Specialising in advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, this unit will serve automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones sectors.

In Sanand, Gujarat, CG Power, in collaboration with Renesas Electronics Corporation, Japan, and Stars Microelectronics, Thailand, will set up a semiconductor unit with an investment of Rs 7,600 crore. This facility will manufacture chips for consumer, industrial, automotive, and power applications.

The establishment of these semiconductor units is poised to accelerate employment creation across various downstream industries, contributing to India's technological advancement and economic growth.

