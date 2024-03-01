Applications Now Open For $500 Philadelphia Real Estate Tax Relief: How To Apply

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) A new real estate tax relief program in Philadelphia is now accepting applications. This Philadelphia real estate tax relief program will allow eligible families to save up to $500 on their real estate taxes . Applicants have until December 15 to apply for the relief.

Philadelphia real estate tax relief: who will get it?

Philadelphia approved the real estate tax relief program, called FORWARD Platform, by allocating $1.7 million in tax credits through a special fund to support homeowners with increasing real estate tax bills.

“This Tax Credit Program allows Philadelphia homeowners to find financial relief from increasing real estate tax bills,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a press release.

To qualify for the Philadelphia real estate tax relief program, homeowners must live within the city, as well as be the legal owner and current resident of the property.

Also, the household income of the homeowner must be equal to or less than 80% of the area median income. Another requirement is that the property tax bill must have increased by a minimum of 50% between the 2022 and 2023 tax assessments.

Eligible homeowners can get up to $500 in tax credit, which they can apply to their balance from their 2023 or 2024 tax bill. If the homeowner doesn't have a balance, the credit will be applied to their Real Estate Tax account for future tax years.

Visit this link to get more information on the Philadelphia real estate tax relief program.

FORWARD Platform: How to apply

Eligible homeowners can apply for the Philadelphia real estate tax relief program online . The portal opened on November 8, and will remain open until December 15 (5 p.m. EST). The online portal is available in 68 languages.

Applicants can also print the application and send the completed form to the Philadelphia Department of Revenue, P.O. Box 53190, Philadelphia, PA 19105. Applicants (both online and offline) will have to provide proof of their primary residence , income and identification.

Moreover, support to complete the application is available in multiple languages via phone, text and email. Those who need help with an online application can email

[email protected]

or call 855-334-9513.

City Council expects more applications for the relief than the available funds. Thus, the authorities will select from the eligible recipients through a lottery system. Such a system ensures that all applicants have an equal chance of being selected.

“Homeowners will need to complete an application, move through the eligibility process, and be entered into a Lottery Selection to determine who will receive the property tax credit,” read the Forward Platform.

A series of workshops (November 20 and November 21) is also being hosted to give information about the tax credit program to residents. You can register for the workshop HERE .

Philadelphia manages several other programs to offer real estate tax relief to residents, such as the

Low-Income Senior Real Estate Tax Freeze , Long Time Owner Occupant Program (LOOP), and the

Homestead Exemption .