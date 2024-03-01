(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Cyberint Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award for Its Outstanding Commitment to Innovation, Collaborative Customer Approach, and Sophisticated Expansion Plan

Cyberint's holistic approach offers unmatched visibility, and in-depth threat insights. The company's continuous risk monitoring and integration of threat intelligence from the open, deep, and dark web with attack surface management provides maximum protection against external threats.

San Antonio, TX - November 16, 2023 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the external risk mitigation and management (ERMM) market and, based on its findings, recognizes Cyberint with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. Cyberint is a leading impactful intelligence solution that proactively monitors and positively impacts external risk exposure and mitigation for global businesses to protect their digital footprint and external attack surface.

The company nurtures a highly differentiated growth portfolio in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM) due to its strong presence in the US, UK, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, Philippines, Singapore and Mexico. To further expand its growth potential and penetrate new markets, Cyberint is consolidating its partner network, closely monitoring the cybersecurity market, and increasingly working with managed security service providers (MSSPs). This collaborative approach enables the company to fine-tune and fully optimize its product to meet its ever-evolving customer needs.

Cyberint built Argos, its ERMM platform, from the ground up through its visionary leadership. The solution natively integrates cyber threat intelligence (CTI), digital risk protection (DRP), and external attack surface management (EASM) solutions. It also delivers end-to-end visibility of the entire attack surface and supports multiple use cases, such as phishing, fraud, data leakage, and malware intelligence.

“In today's threat landscape, organizations face a multitude of challenges, including limited resources, visibility, and scalability. Cyberint recognized these unmet needs early on and capitalized on new growth opportunities to consolidate CTI, DRP, and EASM solutions into a unified framework and provide organizations with a holistic security posture,” said Martin Naydenov, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Cyberint continually expands the number of threat intelligence sources it collects, such as closed dark web forums and social media platforms, to gain a contextual understanding and deeper insights into potential threats. The company prioritizes contextualization by leveraging a unique combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and human analytics to enhance actionable intelligence and identify risks and potential vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, Cyberint's managed data exclusion services provide a dedicated in-house remediation team that automates malicious content removal, such as phishing sites and fraudulent social media accounts. As a result, the combination of first-class solutions significantly improves security operations and increases productivity, reducing the mean time to resolve (MTTR) and dramatically cutting the costs and time associated with managing a phishing attack.

“Argos and Cyberint's managed remediation offering serves as a business enabler, significantly improving an organization's security posture, risk reduction, and overall productivity-fulfilling the vendor's vision of 'Impactful Intelligence' and providing an optimal solution for customers that often do not possess the wider cybersecurity expertise in-house,” noted Naydenov. For its strong overall performance, Cyberint is recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the external risk mitigation & management market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cyberint

Cyberint's impactful intelligence solution fuses real-time threat intelligence with bespoke attack surface management, providing organizations with extensive integrated visibility into their external risk exposure. Leveraging autonomous discovery of all external-facing assets, coupled with open, deep & dark web intelligence, the solution allows cybersecurity teams to uncover their most relevant known and unknown digital risks – earlier. Global customers, including Fortune 500 leaders across all major market verticals, rely on Cyberint to prevent, detect, investigate, and remediate phishing, fraud, ransomware, brand abuse, data leaks, external vulnerabilities, and more, ensuring continuous external protection from cyber threats.

To learn more about Cyberint, visit the website:

About Christine Savoie

