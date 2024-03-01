Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Featured In Recent Benzinga Article As 'Trailblazer' In Digital Assets, Security Tokens

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multistrategy operating company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, was spotlighted in a recent Benzinga article. The article, titled“How Diamond Lake Minerals Pivoted from Its Minerals Roots to Digital Assets - And What This Means for the Future of Digital Securities,” provides an overview of how Diamond Lake Minerals has positioned itself as a leader in tokenization. According to the article, tokenization is a fundamental shift in markets capable of catalyzing the next generation of finance. Leveraging tokens means that financial transactions can achieve immediate settlement while lowering fees and removing the cumbersome processes of clearing and settlement.

The article notes the key role that DLMI's management team has played as the company has“strategically pivoted to become a trailblazer in digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens.” The article also observed the critical role that the INX Digital Company has played as a Diamond Lake Minerals partner; INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities that operates

around the clock.“Diamond Lake Minerals and its great working relationship with INX are emblematic of the industry's progressive shift toward a digital-first approach in finance,” the article states.“By managing a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries and embracing digital assets and security tokens, the company hopes to deliver consistent earnings and shareholder value as a

long-term savings vehicle

similar to

General Electric Company. Diamond Lake Minerals represents the fusion of time-honored business values with innovative digital strategies, set to harness the full potential of tokenization in financial markets. Its forward-thinking leadership, strategic partnerships and commitment to regulatory compliance establish it as a formidable force in the growing market of digital assets and security tokens.”

To view the full article, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money: digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

