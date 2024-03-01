Crypto Industry Crosses $1B In Inflows Before Year's End

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Crypto asset managers including ProShares, CoinShares, Bitwise, 21Shares and Grayscale have collectively witnessed

substantial inflows, surpassing $1 billion for the year . This influx of funds, according to CoinShares' most

recent report , added a noteworthy $293 million to a run of seven weeks in a row of higher investments.

As of November, the total inflows have amounted to an astounding $1.14 billion, making 2023 the third-highest annual inflow year on record. CoinShares head of research James Butterfill noted that total assets under control have increased significantly, by 9.6% in the last week and by an astounding 99% since the...

Read More>>

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN