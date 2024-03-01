Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Provides Non-US Users Multiple Benefits Compared To Traditional Trading Apps

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, is spotlighted in a recent Medium blog comparing the new retail trading app with traditional trading apps. The blog is designed to explore the future of capital markets as the new platform challenges more traditional trading approaches and references Upstream's latest episode of its Twitter Space series,“Upstream Up Close.” The series includes 10­‐ to 15-minute conversations with key Upstream officials who discuss NFTs, blockchain, and trading on Upstream.

The ninth episode put Upstream head-to-head against traditional trading apps. During this episode, Upstream head of marketing Vanessa and client success manager Amanda were joined by Anastasia and Fernanda, both digital marketing specialists. The group discussed the key differences between Upstream and other trading apps including the impact those distinctions could have on capital markets. Some of the challenges include it being cumbersome for retail investors outside the United States to purchase listed securities in the United States and Canada and the significant fees assessed by the exchanges that do allow it. In contrast, Upstream offers a user-friendly trading app that allows non-U.S. users to deposit and buy company shares directly and in a streamlined process.

Because Upstream is a global trading app it provides direct access to the market, without requiring any intermediaries. Many platforms promote 0% trading fees, but this doesn't paint the full picture.“Another key differentiator is Upstream's public, on chain orderbooks, which offer transparency and real-time settlement, providing a fair and honest trading community,” the blog noted.“Additionally, we enforce a no-short-selling policy through smart contracts, ensuring a level playing field for all participants. Upstream's smart-contract technology also allows for the acceptance of digital currency in the form of USDC stablecoin. This feature streamlines on/off ramps for both digital currency and USD holders. All Upstream USD accounts are also FDIC-insured up to $250,000. Additionally, our noncustodial approach works to give investors greater control over their assets. Unlike custodial platforms, Upstream users retain direct control of their securities and NFTs in their digital wallets/accounts, with transactions secured through biometrics.”

To view the full blog, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ exchange market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN