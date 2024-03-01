Fujian Builds The World's Largest Ancient Fu Ship Replica, Retracing The“Maritime Silk Road”

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) After a 10-day voyage,“Funing,” the world's largest replica of an ancient Fu ship built in Fujian Province, successfully arrived in Singapore on February 9 to celebrate the Chinese New Year with locals. This wooden three-masted sailing ship replica has become a beautiful sight on the waters of Singapore with its majestic hull and unique charm.







The world's largest ancient wooden sailing ship replica

Built by Ningde Zhangwan Watertight Bulkhead Fu Ship Manufacturing Base, the“Funing” measures 41.6 meters in length, 12 meters in width, and has a main mast height of 28 meters. The hull is primarily made of Brazilian merbau, while the masts are crafted from Cryptomeria. It took more than 50 shipbuilders three years to complete the construction, making it the world's largest ancient wooden sailing ship replica.







Liu Xixiu is the master shipbuilder of the“Funing.” He is a representative inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage – watertight bulkhead Fu ship manufacturing technique. Approaching his seventies, he dedicated himself to perfection in every detail, from hand-drawing renderings, model building, to keel selection. Liu explained that the“Funing” is not only adorned with exquisite paintings, its sails are also made through multiple complex processes such as lofting, fabric cutting, and sail rib sewing, ensuring they are highly sturdy and durable.

A treasure in the history of world navigation

The term“watertight bulkhead” refers to the technique of using bulkheads to divide the ship into watertight compartments, greatly improving the ship's ability to resist sinking. In 2010, the“watertight bulkhead Fu ship manufacturing technique” was included in UNESCO's“List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.”

With its advanced“watertight bulkhead” technology, the Fu ships have made significant contributions to the opening of the Maritime Silk Road. They also facilitated the great achievements of historical figures such as Zheng He, Qi Jiguang, and Zheng Chenggong during the Ming Dynasty, inscribing a brilliant page in the history of Chinese and global navigation.







Retracing the“Maritime Silk Road,” continuing the bond with the“Maritime Silk Road”

Zhangwan Township, located by Sandu'ao Bay in Ningde, is known as the“Hometown of China's Watertight Bulkhead Fu Ship Culture.” To protect and pass on this technique, Jiaocheng District of Ningde City has established the Watertight Bulkhead Fu Ship Research Association. In 2016, the association commenced the construction of the“Funing” ship, which set sail from Guangzhou on January 31, 2024 and arrived in Singapore after a 10-day voyage.

The“Funing” will reportedly continue its voyage towards the Strait of Malacca, continuing the bond with the“Maritime Silk Road.” Its successful voyage not only showcases the magnificent accomplishments of ancient Chinese shipbuilding techniques but also allows more people to engage intimately with this ancient and rich cultural heritage.





