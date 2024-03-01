GCO Director Meets Key Global Tech Representatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO) and Chairman of the Web Summit Qatar 2024 Organising Committee, H E Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani concluded a series of high-level meetings with major players in the global technology industry on the final day of the summit.

Together with Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Sheikh Jassim toured the summit's expansive exhibition to get a first-hand look at the innovative technologies and solutions on display, visiting the pavilions of international tech giants and budding startups alike.

Among the notable meetings were discussions with Media City Qatar CEO H E Sheikh Ali bin Abdulla Al Thani, Ooredoo Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, Whoop Founder and CEO Will Ahmed, as well as TikTok's President of Global Business Solutions, Blake Chandlee, with whom the GCO had signed a memorandum of understanding to open a creative studio in the country.

The GCO Director also met the Web Summit team, including Chief Events Officer Craig Becker, Deputy Country Manager Dima Wahbeh, Country Manager Adam Connon, VIP Speaker Associate Naomi Agnew, Global Partner Success Manager and Strategic Partnerships Lead Gary Kelly, and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin McDonald.

The meetings addressed ways to strengthen relationships with key players in the global tech industry and to empower local startups and developers.

Following three successful days of discussions aimed at forging partnerships toward boosting Qatar's position as a leading hub for innovation, Sheikh Jassim concluded his series of engagements yesterday, having paved the way for new collaborations and opportunities that will accelerate the growth of Qatar's tech sector.

Qatar's debut as host of the prestigious Web Summit has shattered event records, marking the largest-ever gathering of startups in the Middle East, a total 1,043 from 81 countries. Notably, 104 of these startups are Qatar-based, accounting for 10 percent of participants.

This strong local representation demonstrates the summit's role in empowering the country's burgeoning startup community to gain invaluable global exposure and recognition.