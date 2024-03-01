Moehe To Celebrate Education Excellence Award On March 4

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the generous patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education will celebrate 17th Education Excellence Award, on March 4, under the slogan“With Excellency, We Build Generations.”

The Ministry will honour 60 scientifically distinguished individuals out of 246 contestants for the award, representing the nine categories. The event will be held at the Sheraton Doha Hotel.

The celebration aims to recognize, honour, and celebrate the scientifically distinguished people of Qatar, deepen the concepts of excellence, and promote positive attitudes toward knowledge and scientific research.

It also aimed to spread the spirit of innovation among students, researchers, and educational institutions that adopt the finest and best scientific curricula in various disciplines. It also encouraged all individuals and academic institutions to develop their performance.

The Education Excellence Award includes nine categories: Distinguished Student Award for the primary stage, Distinguished Student Award for the preparatory stage, Education Excellence Award for high school graduates, Education Excellence Award for university degree graduates, Distinguished Scientific Research Award for the secondary stage, Distinguished Teacher Award, Education Excellence Award for master's degree holders, Education Excellence Award for Ph.D. holders, and Distinguished School Award.

The Education Excellence Award is one of the most prominent evidence of the State of Qatar's interest in education. It is the foundation of human development, a key pillar of Qatar Vision 2030. The State of Qatar is keen to invest in the Qatari people to build a society armed with science, possess the foundations qualified to lead the future and preserve the gains achieved in all fields.