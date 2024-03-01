Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: From Bill Gates To Zuckerberg, List Of Biz Tycoons Joining Pre-Nupital Bash

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mukesh Ambani's youngest scion Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala has kicked off on an extravagant note with top-notch business magnates' presence in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Friday guest list for the pre-nuptial celebration will have more RSVPs from global corporate titans than the weddings of Ambani's two older children in 2018 and 2019, making it one of the world's most extraordinary wedding ceremonies Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Here's a list of business leaders that are attending 3-day pre-nuptials in Jamnagar, GujaratMicrosoft co-founder Bill GatesMeta CEO Mark ZuckerbergCOO Meta Javier OlivanAlphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar PichaiSaudi Aramco's chairman Yasir Al RumayyanDisney CEO Bob IgerCEO of Adobe Shantanu NarayenBlackRock CEO Larry FinkRihanna paid whopping ₹74 cr to perform at the Anant-Radhika pre-weddingBlackstone Chairman Stephen SchwarzmanMorgan Stanley CEO Ted PickManaging Director Morgan Stanley Michael GrimesCOO BlackRock Rob L GoldsteinBank of America Chairman Brian Thomas MoynihanAdnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al JaberAnant-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Ranveer-Deepika, SRK, Uddhav Thackeray reach JamnagarEL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de RothschildBerkshire Hathaway Inc. Vice Chairman Ajit JainFormer CEO of 21st Century Fox James MurdochChairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas BarrackCEO JC2 Ventures John ChambersPresident of Global Development at BMGF Christopher EliasExecutive Chairman at Exor John ElkannTop 5 global leaders to attend Anant Ambani's weddingCEO of Endeavor Ari EmanuelChairman Hilton & Hyland Richard HiltonFounder and CEO Steel Perlot Michelle RitterFounding and Managing Partner Sherpalo Ram ShriramCEO Sanmina Corp Jure SolaCEO Enterprise GP Jim TeagueGroup Chairman HSBC Holdings Plc Mark TuckerMint Explainer: All you need to know about the $8 Disney-Reliance mergerAbout Anant AmbaniAnant Ambani is the third child of India's richest person Mukesh Ambani. The 28-year-old helms Reliance's green energy business. Anant, along with his older siblings, twins Isha and Akash, was appointed to the board of flagship Reliance Industries last year as their father Mukesh Ambani announced a succession plan is Radhika Merchant-the new addition to the Ambani familyIsha M Ambani has been driving the expansion of Reliance Retail, Akash M. Ambani is serving as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) since June 2022 and Anant M Ambani is driving the expansion of energy and materials businesses of Reliance Industries.

MENAFN01032024007365015876ID1107921130