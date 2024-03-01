'No Such Letter': UPPRPB Issues Alert On Fake UP Constable Re-Examination Date On Social Media

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued an alert against rumours and fake re-examination of UP Police Constable recruitment exam dates circulating on social media. As per the fake circular, UP Police constable exam will be conducted on 20 and 21 June 2024.“No such letter/information has been issued by the Board,” the board said Read: Board Exam season kicks off today in three states; Students gear up for academic challengeThe board has asked candidates to check the official website of the UPPRPB for any updates on the exams to X, the board wrote,“Fake letter regarding written examination of constable recruitment-23 is being viral. No such letter/information has been issued by the Board. Information related to the examination will be published along with the release on the Board's website and official X handle @Upprpb @Uppolice.”Also Read: CUET PG exam date 2024: Common University Entrance Test to begin next month. Dates, test mode to shifts; details hereUP Police constable exams in six monthsOn 24 February, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam was cancelled following reports of paper leak incidents. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet said that the re-examination will be conducted within the next 6 months. The state government also announced a probe into the paper leak allegations by a Special Task Force (STF).Also Read: Kolkata Police Constable Recruitment: WBPRB to start registration for 3734 vacancies on 1 Mar. Check eligibility here“Orders have been given to cancel the examination-2023 conducted for selection to the posts of Reserve Civil Police and to conduct re-examination within the next 6 months. There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements,” CM had tweeted. The development came amid massive protests by candidates over allegations of a paper leak. The exam was held on February 17 and 18, with two shifts per day. Over 48 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams conducted across the state leader Rahul Gandhi termed the cancellation of the recruitment exam by the state government as a \"victory\" of youth unity and student power. \"Big victory for student power and youth unity! The Uttar Pradesh Police Exam was finally cancelled. The message is clear - no matter how much the government tries to suppress the truth, our rights can be won only by fighting unitedly,\" Gandhi had said in a post on X.(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
MENAFN01032024007365015876ID1107921127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.