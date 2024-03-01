Several Injured As Explosion Rocks Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least four people have been injured after an explosion at a Bengaluru eatery. The incident took place at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in the Rajajinagar area. Initial reports indicate that an unknown object kept inside a bag within the restaurant had exploded.
The victims are believed to include three cafe staffers as well as a customer.
Further details awaited.
MENAFN01032024007365015876ID1107921125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.