Several Injured As Explosion Rocks Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least four people have been injured after an explosion at a Bengaluru eatery. The incident took place at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in the Rajajinagar area. Initial reports indicate that an unknown object kept inside a bag within the restaurant had exploded.

The victims are believed to include three cafe staffers as well as a customer.

Further details awaited.

MENAFN01032024007365015876ID1107921125