Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Confirmed To Launch On THIS Date; Here's What You Can Expect

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The well-known smartphone maker Vivo is getting ready for the much awaited release of its V30 series in India. With a special landing page on its website offering a preview of the features and design, the business has formally announced the impending release of two smartphones, the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro.

On March 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM, the Vivo V30 series will make its debut in India. It is scheduled to be presented in Thailand on February 28. The Vivo V30 Pro model is featured on the landing page, which provides a thorough overview of its design and highlights the fact that it will soon be available in three different color variants for the Indian market.

Vivo has designed the V30 series with the Indian market in mind, showcasing three eye-catching color options: Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and Peacock Green. According to the landing page, the Pro model's triple rear camera configuration is sure to excite photography fans.

The Vivo V30 series' 3D curved AMOLED screen, which has an amazing 120Hz refresh rate, is one of its best features. A 5,000mAh battery should also provide consumers with strong performance, allowing for extended use without sacrificing power. Some anticipated characteristics of the Vivo V30 Pro, such as a 50MP triple back camera arrangement and a similarly stunning 50MP selfie camera, have been revealed via media reports.

Anticipated features for the Pro model include a USB Type-C connection that enables quick 80W fast charging, improving user convenience. Remarkably, there are rumors that the Vivo S18 Pro, which was first released in China in December, may be renamed and released in international markets as the V30 Pro. While the specifications of the V30 series' CPU have not yet been made public, it is known that the device's suspected Chinese equivalent had a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor.