LPG Gas Cylinders Price Hike: Commercial Gas Rates Increased For Second Time By Rs 25

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The rates of 19 kg

commercial LPG petrol cylinders have been

raised by 25 by state-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) as of today, Friday, March 1. The retail cost of a 19 kg commercial petrol cylinder in Delhi is now Rs

1,795 due to the most recent price increase. A 19 kg

cylinder in Mumbai will go on sale today for Rs

1,749. Additionally, the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders has increased to Rs

1,960 in Chennai and Rs

1,911 in Kolkata.

The state-run companies have raised the price of commercial gas cylinders for the second time in a row. The price of a 19-kg gas cylinder increased by 14 on February 1. A 19 kg gas cylinder in Delhi was

priced at Rs

1,769.50, in Kolkata Rs

1,887, in Mumbai Rs

1,723 and in Chennai at Rs

1,937 in February.

The oil companies hiked the commercial gas cylinder rates on 1 December 2023 by Rs 21 in various locations across the country. However, on the eve of New Year 2024, the prices of the 19-kg commercial cooking gas were slashed by Rs 39.50 per cylinder.

Since ordinary citizens are currently bearing the brunt of growing fuel prices, an increase in LPG prices will have an impact on the general public. However, the government of India is currently providing subsidies on the sale of domestic LPG cylinders to consumers. The subsidy amount is directly credited to the individual's bank account after the purchase of the cylinder.



Commercial 19-kg gas cylinder price on 1 March 2024:

Delhi- Rs 1,795

Mumbai- Rs 1,749

Kolkata- Rs 1,911

Chennai- Rs 1,960.50

Chandigarh- Rs 1,816

Bengaluru- Rs 1,875

Indore- Rs 1,901

Amritsar- Rs 1,895

Jaipur- Rs 1,818

Ahmedabad- Rs 1,816

The Domestic LPG cylinder price in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram stands at Rs. 912 and Rs 1851.50 for commercial cylinders.

