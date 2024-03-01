Karnataka: Police Conduct Enquiry Of 8 Accused In ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogan Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The police have intensified their investigation into the alleged shouting of pro-Pakistan slogans. The incident occurred during the Rajya Sabha elections, where supporters of Congress victor Naseer Hussain were purportedly involved in the uproar. According to reports, amidst the celebrations for Naseer Hussain's victory, accusations surfaced of individuals shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan. The Vidhana Soudha police promptly registered a complaint and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

Allegations have been directed towards Mohammad Shafi Nashipudi, a resident of Byadgi and a supporter of Naseer Hussain, who was present during the victory ceremony. BJP leaders have claimed that Nashipudi was the one responsible for the controversial slogans.

'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan row: Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain's supporter taken into custody

Subsequently, a police team was dispatched to Byadagi, where he was apprehended and brought in for questioning at the Cubbon Park police station. During interrogation, Nashipudi denied the accusations, asserting that he had only shouted slogans in support of Naseer Hussain.

Under the leadership of DCP Shekhar H. Thekkannanavar of the Central Division, the investigation has been expedited. The police have sent video footage of the incident to a forensic laboratory to ascertain the authenticity of the alleged pro-Pakistan slogans. Top police sources have indicated that the investigation is nearing completion pending the receipt of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report.