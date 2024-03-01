Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G Pre-Orders BEGIN In India; Check Out Launch Date, Pre-Order Offers & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Realme has announced that the Realme 12+ 5G and the Realme 12 5G will both launch in India on March 6. Pre-orders for the Realme 12 series are now available from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, with limited-time deals of up to Rs 3,000 promised.
Preorders are accepted for the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G on Amazon, Realme's own website, and in-store. The two gadgets may be pre-ordered starting on February 29 at 2:00 PM and ending on March 5. In the meanwhile, limited-edition Realme 12 5G series will be on sale starting at 3 p.m. on March 6 and running through March 10.
Customers who pre-order the Realme 12+ 5G will be eligible for a Rs 1,000 bank offer and Rs 1,000 price offer on the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 1,000 bank offer on the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.
Customers will also be eligible for a year of screen damage insurance on the Realme website and a year of whole mobile protection on Flipkart.
Customers who pre-order the Realme 12 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will receive a Rs 2,000 voucher, while those who pre-order the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will receive a Rs 1,000 coupon. In addition, Realme is providing the same one-year protection against screen damage and mobile damage as the Realme 12+ 5G.
Prior to this, Realme had already said that the future Realme 12+ 5G will include a 50MP Sony LYT 600 main sensor with up to a 2x sensor zoom and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor.
It has also been announced that the Realme 12+ 5G would include a 120Hz AMOLED screen with the newest Rainwater Smart Touch functionality, enabling customers to utilize their smartphone with wet or dry hands.
