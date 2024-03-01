When Gabbar Met Khiladi: Shikhar Dhawan Shaking A Leg With Akshay Kumar Takes Internet By Storm (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian cricket stalwart Shikhar Dhawan showcased his dance moves in a video alongside Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar, grooving to the beats of 'Mast Malang Jhoom' from the Bollywood movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' In the footage, both Akshay and Shikhar flawlessly executed the signature steps from the song.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared the video, prompting Alaya F to comment, "Nobody can be as cool as you Akshay Kumar sir! But challenge accepted." The dance challenge, initiated by Tiger Shroff with #GoMastMalangJhoom, saw Akshay Kumar doubling the excitement, passing it on to the next participant, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Akshay extended the challenge to co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Not forgetting the dance enthusiast Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar also challenged his friend and frequent collaborator.

In the video caption, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Challenge accepted Chote Tiger Shroff. Thanks to my brother Shikhar Dhawan for joining in. Now it's over to the ladies (Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F)." Alaya F accepted the challenge in the comments, praising Akshay Kumar's coolness. Jackky Bhagnani, the film's producer, commented, "Mast Malang." Tiger Shroff responded with fire emojis.

Tiger Shroff shared his version of the video and nominated Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani. He wrote, "You guys grooving to this hook yet? Bade, it's your turn now. Akshay Kumar and inviting all my yaars Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani and my Tigerian army to Jhoom to these beats." Rakul Preet Singh accepted the challenge, acknowledging the difficulty in matching Tiger Shroff's dancing skills.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

