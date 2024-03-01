Karnataka: Women’S Commission Issues Notice To Actor Darshan For Derogatory Comments Against Women

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka State Commission for Women has taken action against actor Darshan following allegations of making derogatory remarks about women. The commission issued a notice to the actor based on a complaint filed by the Gowdatis Sena, directing him to explain within a week.

The controversy stems from comments allegedly made by Darshan during a public meeting commemorating a 25th anniversary in Srirangapatna. It was reported that Darshan remarked, "Today she is one... tomorrow she will be another," which the Gowdatis Sena interpreted as a threat to the dignity of women.

The Gowdatis Sena promptly complained to the State Commission for Women, denouncing Darshan's statements as derogatory and demanding action against him. Responding to the complaint, the Commission swiftly issued a notice to Darshan, urging him to clarify his remarks within a week of receiving the letter.