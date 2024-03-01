Man United Boss Ten Hag Demands Apology From Fulham Over Tiktok Video Mocking Bruno Fernandes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has called for an apology from Fulham over a TikTok video that mocked his captain Bruno Fernandes, implying that the midfielder faked an injury in their recent 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford. Ten Hag, during a press conference ahead of the Manchester derby, expressed his disapproval, stating that such statements were inappropriate and Fulham should acknowledge their mistake and issue an apology.

Despite concerns about injuries, Ten Hag expects Fernandes and Raphael Varane, who both played in the FA Cup fifth-round win against Nottingham Forest, to be available for the upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City. He emphasized the determination of the players to be part of the game and their successful outcome.

United faces Manchester City, currently in excellent form and trailing just behind league leaders Liverpool. Ten Hag, while acknowledging the significance of the derby, mentioned that the result wouldn't define their season, and there are more games ahead to make up ground in the standings. He dismissed the notion that the match was an opportunity to make a statement after recent comments from United's new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe.

During the press conference, much attention was focused on Bruno Fernandes, with Ten Hag defending the Portuguese international as a passionate and creative player who faces opposition targeting. The manager expressed the belief that referees should provide better protection for Fernandes, given his pivotal role and contributions in creating chances in the Premier League.

Also Read:

'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict