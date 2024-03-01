WATCH: Nita Ambani Talks About Her Roots In Jamnagar, Discloses Two Wishes For Son Anant's Wedding

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Industrialist Mukesh Ambani is planning to marry his younger son Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, which holds special significance for the Ambani family due to their strong familial ties to the city. The pre-wedding festivities are in Gujarat's Jamnagar and will kick-start from March 01 to March 03, 2024. As the world gears up for a lavish event, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani's mother and the Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, revealed two wishes for her son's wedding.

Nita Ambani's two wishes for her son's wedding

Nita Ambani's previous work demonstrates her passion for the arts and culture. In a video, she reflected on this, saying, "Arts and culture have always motivated me. It has greatly impacted me, and I am extremely passionate about it."

Speaking about her two wishes, she stated, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding to Radhika, I had two significant wishes. First, I wanted to commemorate our roots. Gujarat is where we are from. It's where Mukesh (Ambani) and his father built the refinery. I began my career by transforming this barren and desert-like location into a beautiful green township and thriving community."

Nita Ambani also stated that she wanted the celebration to be a tribute to the arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts, and hard work of our talented creative minds.

International guests for the pre-wedding festivities

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrived in Jamnagar with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and they were greeted at the airport with white garlands and a traditional dance performance.

Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and American musician and songwriter J Brown have all gathered in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations. J Brown and multi-instrumentalist, singer, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone will also be part of the pre-wedding festivities.