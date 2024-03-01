(MENAFN- The Conversation) Join us in shaping the future of education! Recruit top talent and champion diversity.

Job no: 0050479

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Fixed Term for 12 Months

Department: Student and Scholarly Services (SASS) - Onshore Recruitment

Salary: UOM 6- $92,749 - $100,397 p.a. plus 17% super



Be the bridge between our university and prospective students worldwide.

Shape the future of education. Brilliant benefits and a flexible hybrid work environment!

About the Role

Join our team as we embark on an exciting journey to inspire and recruit the next generation of international and domestic students! As the Student Recruitment Coordinator's right-hand person, you'll play a pivotal role in engaging and nurturing prospective students.

Your mission? To recruit top talent within Australia for undergraduate programs, all while championing diversity and inclusivity in line with our Advancing Students and Education Strategy 2023-2030.

You'll be the key liaison with Trinity Foundation Studies Program, a vital partner in our international student recruitment efforts. With a focus on Victoria and beyond, you'll represent our university at recruitment events, showcasing what makes us truly exceptional. If you're passionate about providing high-quality service and meeting the unique needs of international students, we want to hear from you!

Your responsibilities will include:



Collaborating with the Student Recruitment Coordinator to develop and implement a recruitment plan to facilitate the conversion of onshore international students from enquiry to commencement.

Coordinating the University's interaction with Trinity College Foundation Studies to optimise contact and conversion of these prospective students. Representing the University at online and in-person recruitment events for onshore international and domestic students in coordination with the Student Recruitment Coordinator.



Who we are looking for

Are you a professional who thrives on the dynamic challenges of student recruitment? We're on the lookout for someone with a proven track record of success in crafting insightful campaigns that propel recruitment goals forward. Familiarity with the intricacies of the Australian international higher education scene is a must. Your ability to captivate diverse audiences with your exceptional written and oral communication skills, influencing and inspiring across cultures, will be invaluable. You can juggle complex events and manage programs from start to finish, effortlessly navigating competing deadlines.

You will also have:



Completion of a degree in a relevant discipline or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training

Skilled in leveraging CRM systems and digital strategies/channels for student recruitment to effectively engage remote audiences.

Proficient in managing internal and external stakeholders within complex organizations, with a strong influence on decision-making.

Experience managing financial resources to ensure that programs are delivered on time and within budget. Demonstrated experience in the field of communications, public relations or marketing.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Student and Scholarly Services

Student and Scholarly Services provides student administration and services from recruitment and point of enquiry to graduation. This team also delivers wellbeing and scholarly services to students and staff.

Onshore Recruitment as part of Student and Scholarly Services, is responsible for ensuring the University has a national profile resulting it being the destination of first choice for prospective undergraduate onshore and international students throughout Australia and New Zealand. In collaboration with Academic Divisions the team also supports the recruitment of graduate students.

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Maddison Ryan via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.