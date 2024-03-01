(MENAFN- The Conversation) Expressions of interest for the Department of Health's Human Research Ethics Committee are now open.

The Department of Health's Human Research Ethics Committee ensures the ethical acceptability of research conducted, commissioned, or carried out under the auspices of the Department of Health or the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.

The Committee adheres to the standards set by the NHMRC's National Statement on Ethical Conduct in Human Research.

Recruitment is underway for the following membership categories:



Philosopher (person with expertise in moral deliberation);

Persons with experience in pastoral care, such as minister of religion or community elder;

Researchers familiar with the type of applications routinely considered by the Committee;

Persons with knowledge and experience in the professional care of people;

Community member or consumer; Aboriginal member;

Appointments are for three-year periods. Re-appointment is possible.

For more information, including the Committee meeting schedule and the download the Position Description, please see the Human Research Ethics Committee webpage on the Department of Health website

Additional Application Instructions Expressions of interest must be submitted to [email protected] . Please include: a curriculum vitae and a covering letter that indicates the position sought and addresses the selection criteria in the position description.